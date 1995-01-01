Type and Token
Type
Please verify if you meet the requirements to publish buy ads.Verify Now
Transaction Price and Quantity
Market Reference Price
-- --/
MEXC price reference
-- --/
Quantity and Payment Methods
Single Transaction Limit
Unit:--
Payment Methods
Payment Methods
You can add up to 10 payment methods.
You can add up to 10 payment methods.
Prohibited Conduct: Charging additional fees or sharing external websites or messaging platforms is strictly forbidden. Any violations may result in account restrictions.
Trading Requirements
Too many requirements for trading will limit the reach of your Ad.
Registered for more than
days
Mobile verification required
More than
spot trades completed
More than
P2P trades completed
Fewer than
P2P trades completed
A single user can place up to
order on this ad