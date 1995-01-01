bannerP2P New User Tasks

Unlock 20 USDT Easily

Event Has Ended
Event Has Ended
banner

P2P Purchase Tasks

3
USDT

Complete Your First P2P Purchase

Complete Your First P2P Purchase

Follow the tutorial and complete your first P2P purchase of any amount to receive a 3 USDT Futures bonus.

8
USDT

Accumulate 100 USDT in P2P Purchases

Accumulate 100 USDT in P2P Purchases

Accumulate a minimum of 100 USDT in P2P purchases within 7 days of your first purchase to receive an 8 USDT Futures bonus.

Trading Tasks

1
USDT

Complete Your First Spot Trade

Complete Your First Spot Trade

Complete a Spot trade of any amount to receive a 1 USDT Futures bonus.

3
USDT

Complete First Futures Trade

Complete First Futures Trade

Complete a Futures trade of any amount to receive a 3 USDT futures bonus.

More Exciting Tasks

5
USDT

Invite Friends to Share Rewards

Invite Friends to Share Rewards

Invite friends to sign up on MEXC. If your friend accumulates 100 USDT in P2P purchases within 7 days of sign-up, both you and your friend will receive a 5 USDT Futures bonus.

10,000
USDT

[New User Exclusive] Share 10,000 USDT

[New User Exclusive] Share 10,000 USDT

New users stand a chance to share an 10,000 USDT reward pool to kickstart their trading journey.

Event Rules

  1. Participants must complete the task by clicking the blue button for each task. Users may complete the task at any time during the event period to earn rewards. Any other method of completing a task will be deemed invalid.
  2. Only trades made in RUB, VND, UAH, INR, and MYR are eligible for this event.
  3. Rewards will be distributed weekly, within 14 days of task completion. Users can check their bonus by logging in and navigating to [Wallets] - [Futures] on the website or app.
  4. Participants must complete at least one [Trading Task] to be eligible for the [P2P Buy Crypto Task] reward.
  5. Bonuses can only be used for Futures trading. While profits resulting from trades using a bonus can be withdrawn, the bonus itself cannot be withdrawn.
  6. The bonus can be used as margin for trading and can also be used to offset trading fees, funding fees, or trading losses.
  7. The bonus is valid for a maximum of 30 days. Any unused bonus will be automatically revoked upon expiration. Please be aware of the potential liquidation risk associated with this.
  8. All participating users must strictly adhere to the MEXC Terms of Service. MEXC reserves the right to disqualify any participants engaging in dishonest or abusive activities during the event, including bulk account creation, self-dealing, or any other activities related to illegal, fraudulent, or harmful purposes.
  9. MEXC reserves the right to interpret the terms and conditions and to modify or cancel the event at any time without prior notice.