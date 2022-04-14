哭哭马1

Originating in Yiwu, China, a toy horse unexpectedly became a viral sensation on social media due to its "crying face" emoji. Its endearingly melancholic appearance and genuine emotional resonance resonated with young people, symbolizing emotional expression in a stressful era and becoming a phenomenal internet cultural icon.

Name哭哭马1

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionOriginating in Yiwu, China, a toy horse unexpectedly became a viral sensation on social media due to its "crying face" emoji. Its endearingly melancholic appearance and genuine emotional resonance resonated with young people, symbolizing emotional expression in a stressful era and becoming a phenomenal internet cultural icon.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

