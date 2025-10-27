42

Semantic Layer is an infrastructure protocol that introduces Application-Controlled Execution (ACE) for decentralized applications (dApps). It allows dApps to internalize miner extractable value (MEV), scale their throughput independently of the base chain, and implement custom execution logic while retaining access to on-chain liquidity and composability. Semantic Layer operates as an execution layer that sits between dApps and the base blockchain. Instead of relying on validators or block builders, dApps using Semantic Layer can control the order and conditions of their users’ transactions.

Name42

RankNo.1044

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.71%

Circulation Supply148,166,667

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1481%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3058250932347683,2025-10-27

Lowest Price0.07411559323417741,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainBSC

