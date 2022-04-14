AERIS

AERIS AI is a fully permissionless, on-chain ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain that allows autonomous AI Agents to mint, trade, and execute advanced DeFi strategies without relying on centralized intermediaries. At the core is the AERIS AI Agent Market, a transparent bonding-curve platform where anyone can launch, discover, and co-own tokenized AI Agents.

