Agusto is a community-driven crypto project built around the Agusto Monster universe, combining meme culture with interactive Web3 gaming. The project introduces an expanding Play-to-Earn ecosystem where users can play, compete, and earn rewards through skill-based gameplay. Agusto focuses on creating fun, accessible digital experiences while keeping the token utility simple, transparent, and community-centered. The Agusto Monster Game Demo is already live, with additional game modes, mobile development, and ecosystem features currently in progress.

NameAGUSTO

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

