AGUSTO

Agusto is a community-driven crypto project built around the Agusto Monster universe, combining meme culture with interactive Web3 gaming. The project introduces an expanding Play-to-Earn ecosystem where users can play, compete, and earn rewards through skill-based gameplay. Agusto focuses on creating fun, accessible digital experiences while keeping the token utility simple, transparent, and community-centered. The Agusto Monster Game Demo is already live, with additional game modes, mobile development, and ecosystem features currently in progress.

NameAGUSTO

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionAgusto is a community-driven crypto project built around the Agusto Monster universe, combining meme culture with interactive Web3 gaming. The project introduces an expanding Play-to-Earn ecosystem where users can play, compete, and earn rewards through skill-based gameplay. Agusto focuses on creating fun, accessible digital experiences while keeping the token utility simple, transparent, and community-centered. The Agusto Monster Game Demo is already live, with additional game modes, mobile development, and ecosystem features currently in progress.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvent Center
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
AGUSTO/USDT
Agusto
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (AGUSTO)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
AGUSTO/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (AGUSTO)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...