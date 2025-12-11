ALMANAK

Almanak is a no-code, AI-native platform that enables users to build, optimize, and manage sophisticated DeFi strategies powered by coordinated swarms of AI agents. The platform reduces the time-to-market for complex financial strategies from months to minutes, combining AI-driven discovery and execution with institutional-grade transparency, verification, and control.

NameALMANAK

RankNo.3740

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.17490929269365108,2025-12-11

Lowest Price0.005644182494603045,2026-01-08

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAlmanak is a no-code, AI-native platform that enables users to build, optimize, and manage sophisticated DeFi strategies powered by coordinated swarms of AI agents. The platform reduces the time-to-market for complex financial strategies from months to minutes, combining AI-driven discovery and execution with institutional-grade transparency, verification, and control.

