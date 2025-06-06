APETH

$AP is a meme token themed around the concept of the American Party.

NameAPETH

RankNo.2330

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply1,000,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.041828596012183014,2025-07-08

Lowest Price0.000003393228455216,2025-06-06

Public BlockchainETH

Introduction$AP is a meme token themed around the concept of the American Party.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.