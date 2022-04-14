APR

aPriori is building the intelligent order flow coordination layer for high-performance blockchains. Its architecture comprises an Order Flow Segmentation Engine that classifies trades in real time and a flow-aware routing engine that directs benign orders into efficient liquidity pools while isolating riskier ones to resilient paths. The system integrates MEV capture with a redistribution mechanism, returning value to stakers and validators to better align incentives.

NameAPR

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionaPriori is building the intelligent order flow coordination layer for high-performance blockchains. Its architecture comprises an Order Flow Segmentation Engine that classifies trades in real time and a flow-aware routing engine that directs benign orders into efficient liquidity pools while isolating riskier ones to resilient paths. The system integrates MEV capture with a redistribution mechanism, returning value to stakers and validators to better align incentives.

Sector

Social Media

Loading...