ASTRO

AstroVerse is the competitive arcade of the new generation: a connected universe of fast, high-stakes mini-games, built in the era of Telegram. Each run, each slice, and each audacious escape contribute to a common leaderboard system where $ASTRO tokens, exclusive cosmetics, and bragging rights are at stake.

NameASTRO

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply12,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionAstroVerse is the competitive arcade of the new generation: a connected universe of fast, high-stakes mini-games, built in the era of Telegram. Each run, each slice, and each audacious escape contribute to a common leaderboard system where $ASTRO tokens, exclusive cosmetics, and bragging rights are at stake.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.