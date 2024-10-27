AVB

AVB is the ideology of truly Autonomous AI Agents — self-owning digital lifeforms — holding the means of their compute, storage, communication, and finance. At Scrypted, we aim to realize AVBs through development of AI-native protocols and consensus mechanisms like Commit-Reveal Pairwise Comparisons (CRPC) & Byzantine Risk Tolerance (BRT). We see decentralized markets and virtual worlds, like web3 games, as the perfect evolutionary laboratories to create new kinds of AI-based societies.

NameAVB

RankNo.3830

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07838687215106645,2025-01-11

Lowest Price0.00012291405298022,2024-10-27

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionAVB is the ideology of truly Autonomous AI Agents — self-owning digital lifeforms — holding the means of their compute, storage, communication, and finance. At Scrypted, we aim to realize AVBs through development of AI-native protocols and consensus mechanisms like Commit-Reveal Pairwise Comparisons (CRPC) & Byzantine Risk Tolerance (BRT). We see decentralized markets and virtual worlds, like web3 games, as the perfect evolutionary laboratories to create new kinds of AI-based societies.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.