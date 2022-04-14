BAY

A next-generation global marketing technology (MarTech) infrastructure with over 1.3 million users across 200 countries. The platform transforms traditional Web2 quizzes, missions, and events into fully automated Web3 campaigns with instant on-chain rewards. By combining SDKs, embed codes, social-login wallets, and gasless onboarding, it significantly lowers participation barriers while enabling brands, marketers, and communities to run global campaigns efficiently and transparently.

NameBAY

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply200 000 000

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.2%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

