BBLAST

Burger Blast is a next-generation Web3 gaming and meme entertainment platform built on BNB Smart Chain, combining fast casual gameplay with a deflationary burn-and-earn token economy powered by BBT.

NameBBLAST

RankNo.2942

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.12%

Circulation Supply147,850,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1478%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.02004691997492061,2025-12-11

Lowest Price0.000825564595311944,2026-01-07

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionBurger Blast is a next-generation Web3 gaming and meme entertainment platform built on BNB Smart Chain, combining fast casual gameplay with a deflationary burn-and-earn token economy powered by BBT.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.