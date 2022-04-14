BCN

Beacon is the first fully non-custodial, cross-chain DeFi platform combining the safety of self-custody with the convenience of a centralised exchange. Built on a unified account abstraction smart contract, Beacon lets users manage assets and liquidity seamlessly across all chains even non-smart-contract networks like Bitcoin and ZCash. Autonomous agents optimise yield and capital protection, while $BCN powers gas abstraction, liquidity incentives, node operations, and governance.

NameBCN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

