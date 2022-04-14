BCN

Beacon is the first fully non-custodial, cross-chain DeFi platform combining the safety of self-custody with the convenience of a centralised exchange. Built on a unified account abstraction smart contract, Beacon lets users manage assets and liquidity seamlessly across all chains even non-smart-contract networks like Bitcoin and ZCash. Autonomous agents optimise yield and capital protection, while $BCN powers gas abstraction, liquidity incentives, node operations, and governance.

NameBCN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionBeacon is the first fully non-custodial, cross-chain DeFi platform combining the safety of self-custody with the convenience of a centralised exchange. Built on a unified account abstraction smart contract, Beacon lets users manage assets and liquidity seamlessly across all chains even non-smart-contract networks like Bitcoin and ZCash. Autonomous agents optimise yield and capital protection, while $BCN powers gas abstraction, liquidity incentives, node operations, and governance.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
BCN/USDT
Beacon DeFi
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BCN)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BCN/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BCN)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...