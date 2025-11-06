BKS

Backstage is the first full-cycle RWA EventFi Ecosystem, transforming the $2 trillion entertainment industry with blockchain, AI, and tokenized economies. Offering RWA-based smart products, NFT ticketing, and digital collectibles, it features DeFAI analytics for event optimization, crowdfunded financing, and a royalty-driven marketplace.

NameBKS

RankNo.5300

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.005714847338914381,2025-11-06

Lowest Price0.00386246648145224,2025-11-12

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.