BTX

BeatSwap is a protocol that structures and authenticates the lifecycle of creative IP rights on-chain. Its metadata oracle standardizes authorship, rights attribution, and licensing records, enabling IP to function as verifiable RWAs. Licensing events are validated through the non-transferable IP Licensing Index, which anchors reward distribution and lifecycle accounting. User-facing modules include Space for creator–fan engagement, RWA Launcher for tokenizing rights, and RWA DEX for trading rights-based assets. BTX powers licensing rewards and ecosystem interactions. By combining authenticated metadata, lifecycle modeling, and verifiable licensing activity, BeatSwap establishes transparent infrastructure for managing creative rights in digital environments.

NameBTX

RankNo.1699

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.42%

Circulation Supply224,755,243

Max Supply1,500,000,000

Total Supply1,500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1498%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05501739580071311,2025-12-11

Lowest Price0.009591609455323573,2025-12-30

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
BTX/USDT
BeatSwap
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BTX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
