Credbull is an innovative and fastest growing RWA project and the first onchain private credit fund platform offering Stable High Yield & Asset Liquidity. It democratizes access to the high performing $2.0 Trillion private credit lending market through its proprietary open architecture and gamified token activated app - inCredbull Earn - rewarding users with up-to 40%+ returns.

NameCBL

RankNo.3015

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply772,875,098.1898608

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7728%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04105825377585688,2024-11-19

Lowest Price0.000155765568014888,2025-10-09

Public BlockchainARB

