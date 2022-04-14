CODEX

CodexField is a decentralized infrastructure protocol designed to enable the storage, sharing, and assetization of code and structured digital knowledge. Built on BNB Greenfield and BNB Smart Chain, CodexField allows developers to publish code, algorithms, models, and technical content as on-chain assets with verifiable ownership, usage rights, and reputation. By integrating Git-compatible tools, decentralized storage, and an on-chain reputation and incentive system, CodexField transforms software and knowledge from consumable resources into programmable, tradable assets. The platform aims to redefine how technical value is created, distributed, and monetized in the Web3 era.

NameCODEX

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply120,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionCodexField is a decentralized infrastructure protocol designed to enable the storage, sharing, and assetization of code and structured digital knowledge. Built on BNB Greenfield and BNB Smart Chain, CodexField allows developers to publish code, algorithms, models, and technical content as on-chain assets with verifiable ownership, usage rights, and reputation. By integrating Git-compatible tools, decentralized storage, and an on-chain reputation and incentive system, CodexField transforms software and knowledge from consumable resources into programmable, tradable assets. The platform aims to redefine how technical value is created, distributed, and monetized in the Web3 era.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.