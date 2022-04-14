CODEX

CodexField is a decentralized infrastructure protocol designed to enable the storage, sharing, and assetization of code and structured digital knowledge. Built on BNB Greenfield and BNB Smart Chain, CodexField allows developers to publish code, algorithms, models, and technical content as on-chain assets with verifiable ownership, usage rights, and reputation. By integrating Git-compatible tools, decentralized storage, and an on-chain reputation and incentive system, CodexField transforms software and knowledge from consumable resources into programmable, tradable assets. The platform aims to redefine how technical value is created, distributed, and monetized in the Web3 era.

Public BlockchainBSC

