Fanable is a real-world collectibles marketplace, powered by blockchain. It created a bespoke collectibles experience featuring thousands of items such as graded Pokemon cards, comic books and figurines. Fanable allows to vault your physical collectibles, enrich your collection with new items, or quickly sell to a broad audience of collectors. Its intuitive dashboards enable real-time portfolio & PnL tracking. It features a seamless bridge of web2/web3 with Stripe and crypto payment integrations and on-chain ownership proofs. Fanable allows for convenient retail user onboarding via multichannel platform distribution. The marketplace is available on iOS, Google Play, mobile-native and web versions. Backed by leading players at the intersection of collectibles and web3, including Ripple, Polygon, Morningstar, Borderless and others.

Public BlockchainBSC

