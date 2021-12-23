CRTS

CRATOS is a V2E (Vote to Earn) token used within the CRATOS app, a real-time voting platform that has secured a total number of 350,000 downloads and over 150,000 users by far. Users can earn tokens as a reward by their activities on the app. The vote result will be displayed immediately with the geographic data and being recorded into the blockchain.

NameCRTS

RankNo.1335

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply49,299,676,745

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4929%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.005453985608275,2021-12-23

Lowest Price0.000108263138916615,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

