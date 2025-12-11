CYS

Cysic is building the ComputeFi infrastructure that turns computing resources into verifiable, tokenized on-chain assets. By unifying hardware acceleration, ZK proof systems, and tokenized verifiable compute markets, Cysic transforms global compute capacity into an open resource that anyone can contribute to and build upon.

NameCYS

RankNo.345

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%11,22

Circulation Supply160.800.000

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0.1608%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4508734363722836,2026-01-04

Lowest Price0.1586397830800092,2025-12-11

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

