DARK

$DARK is an AI x GameFi x Infrastructure project led by @edgarpavlovsky (founder of @mtndao). It's more than just a meme coin — it's a pioneer of real AI applications. The team launched DARK Games, a gaming universe where only AIs fight. Humans don’t play — they bet on outcomes, sponsor AIs, and design strategies. For once, AI takes the spotlight.

NameDARK

RankNo.1659

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.41%

Circulation Supply999,957,849

Max Supply999,957,849

Total Supply999,957,849

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04589553295161265,2025-04-23

Lowest Price0.000145316304579589,2025-04-04

Public BlockchainSOL

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.