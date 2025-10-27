DPN

DPIN is revolutionizing access to high-performance computing (HPC) by creating a decentralized, cost-effective, and globally connected network that democratizes technology for millions. Leveraging blockchain, DPIN fosters a trusted ecosystem for AI and cloud gaming developers and users, aiming to lead as the architect of global GPU computing infrastructure while addressing rising HPC demands and driving innovation in decentralized technology.

NameDPN

RankNo.5265

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply210,000,000

Total Supply26,231,479

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High9.937876660883697,2025-11-23

Lowest Price2.454846989135873,2025-10-27

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionDPIN is revolutionizing access to high-performance computing (HPC) by creating a decentralized, cost-effective, and globally connected network that democratizes technology for millions. Leveraging blockchain, DPIN fosters a trusted ecosystem for AI and cloud gaming developers and users, aiming to lead as the architect of global GPU computing infrastructure while addressing rising HPC demands and driving innovation in decentralized technology.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.