ECOR

ECOR (Ecorpay) is a revolutionary multi-blockchain payment and entertainment platform launched on May 5, 2025, simultaneously on TON and Solana blockchains. Following a fair launch model with no token sales, ECOR distributes tokens exclusively through ecosystem rewards, ensuring equal opportunity for all participants.

NameECOR

RankNo.4282

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05027513653474554,2025-05-28

Lowest Price0.014356945977761113,2025-06-11

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionECOR (Ecorpay) is a revolutionary multi-blockchain payment and entertainment platform launched on May 5, 2025, simultaneously on TON and Solana blockchains. Following a fair launch model with no token sales, ECOR distributes tokens exclusively through ecosystem rewards, ensuring equal opportunity for all participants.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.