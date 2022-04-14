ELDE

Elderglade is a next-generation Web3 fantasy game ecosystem that combines two of gaming’s most successful genres. It creates a unique hybrid model that supports both high-volume user acquisition and deep, long-session engagement. The ecosystem is accessible via LINE, Telegram, native mobile apps (iOS and Android), and browser, enabling frictionless onboarding at massive scale.

NameELDE

RankNo.865

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply400,000,000

Total Supply400,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionElderglade is a next-generation Web3 fantasy game ecosystem that combines two of gaming’s most successful genres. It creates a unique hybrid model that supports both high-volume user acquisition and deep, long-session engagement. The ecosystem is accessible via LINE, Telegram, native mobile apps (iOS and Android), and browser, enabling frictionless onboarding at massive scale.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.