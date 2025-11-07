ELIZAOS

ElizaOS, the leading open-source agentic framework from the AI16z community, powers 200+ crypto-native plugins through a modular runtime and memory system, and with v2’s persistent state, live reasoning console, and upcoming Eliza Cloud unifying API access via a single “Eliza Key,” it’s evolving into a scalable agent-as-a-service platform for onchain and web2 use cases.

NameELIZAOS

RankNo.589

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.15%

Circulation Supply7,482,200,000

Max Supply11,000,000,000

Total Supply9,956,354,511.72549

Circulation Rate0.6802%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.039464647510049695,2025-11-07

Lowest Price0.00219353157648308,2025-12-26

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

