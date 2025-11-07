ELIZAOS

ElizaOS, the leading open-source agentic framework from the AI16z community, powers 200+ crypto-native plugins through a modular runtime and memory system, and with v2’s persistent state, live reasoning console, and upcoming Eliza Cloud unifying API access via a single “Eliza Key,” it’s evolving into a scalable agent-as-a-service platform for onchain and web2 use cases.

NameELIZAOS

RankNo.589

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.15%

Circulation Supply7,482,200,000

Max Supply11,000,000,000

Total Supply9,956,354,511.72549

Circulation Rate0.6802%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.039464647510049695,2025-11-07

Lowest Price0.00219353157648308,2025-12-26

Public BlockchainSOL

ElizaOS, the leading open-source agentic framework from the AI16z community, powers 200+ crypto-native plugins through a modular runtime and memory system, and with v2's persistent state, live reasoning console, and upcoming Eliza Cloud unifying API access via a single "Eliza Key," it's evolving into a scalable agent-as-a-service platform for onchain and web2 use cases.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ELIZAOS
