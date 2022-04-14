FCAT

Fortune Cat is a blockchain-powered game on Telegram that combines engaging gameplay with earning opportunities in the form of TON and FCAT tokens. Since 2017, traditional games under the Idle brand have grown significantly, attracting players worldwide. Inspired by these games, Fortune Cat harnesses blockchain technology to create a decentralized empire of virtual cats where players can raise, trade, and earn in a vibrant ecosystem

NameFCAT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,200,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

IntroductionFortune Cat is a blockchain-powered game on Telegram that combines engaging gameplay with earning opportunities in the form of TON and FCAT tokens. Since 2017, traditional games under the Idle brand have grown significantly, attracting players worldwide. Inspired by these games, Fortune Cat harnesses blockchain technology to create a decentralized empire of virtual cats where players can raise, trade, and earn in a vibrant ecosystem

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.