FLYN

Fly Niza is all about fun in the world of crypto. While other tokens focus on utility, Fly Niza focuses on bringing laughter, excitement, and a fresh sense of freedom to the space. Built on the BNB Chain, it’s a meme coin designed for those who want to enjoy the ride without the pressure of complex promises.

NameFLYN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionFly Niza is all about fun in the world of crypto. While other tokens focus on utility, Fly Niza focuses on bringing laughter, excitement, and a fresh sense of freedom to the space. Built on the BNB Chain, it’s a meme coin designed for those who want to enjoy the ride without the pressure of complex promises.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
FLYN/USDT
Fly Niza
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FLYN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
FLYN/USDT
Fly Niza
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FLYN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Online Customer Service
Loading...