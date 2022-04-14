FOGO

Fogo is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain designed to deliver the best on-chain trading experience ever. With its unique architecture and Firedancer implementation, the chain offers low latency, near-instant finality, and unparalleled scalability. As a purpose-built blockchain, Fogo will incorporate a carefully constructed, vertically integrated tech stack. This includes a curated validator set, native price feeds, an enshrined DEX, and collocated liquidity providers to create a truly differentiated trading environment. Backed by a team of trading and engineering experts and driven by a vision to redefine what’s possible, Fogo is setting the standard for high-performance blockchain infrastructure.

NameFOGO

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply9,930,036,863.24

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainFOGO

Sector

Social Media

