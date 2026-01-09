FON

Ondo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

NameFON

RankNo.3560

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)88,953.26%

Circulation Supply501.76339252

Max Supply0

Total Supply501.76339252

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High14.482000904935257,2026-01-09

Lowest Price13.775134633319615,2026-01-16

Public BlockchainETH

