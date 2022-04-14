FUTBOL

0xFútbol is the next-generation ecosystem designed for the world's 4 billion fútbol fans. It connects gaming, real-world assets, DeFi, and other fútbol-related innovations into a single, integrated economy. Through products like MetaSoccer, Wonderkid, Fútbol PM, and FútbolPad, 0xFútbol transforms how fans engage with the sport, offering real ownership, rewards, and participation. The $FUTBOL token powers the entire ecosystem, enabling fans to move from passive spectators to active stakeholders in the future of fútbol.

NameFUTBOL

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply600,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

