GAIB

GAIB is the economic layer for AI infrastructure, bringing compute and robotic economies on-chain. By tokenizing enterprise-grade GPUs and robotics assets with their cashflows, GAIB unlocks capital for neo-cloud, data centers, and robotics innovators while providing investors direct access to AI infra investments and real yields.

NameGAIB

RankNo.1356

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.90%

Circulation Supply204,831,667

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2048%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.280400180508391,2025-11-19

Lowest Price0.020330277488685006,2026-01-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionGAIB is the economic layer for AI infrastructure, bringing compute and robotic economies on-chain. By tokenizing enterprise-grade GPUs and robotics assets with their cashflows, GAIB unlocks capital for neo-cloud, data centers, and robotics innovators while providing investors direct access to AI infra investments and real yields.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvent Center
More
2025 Recap
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
GAIB/USDC
GAIB
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (GAIB)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
GAIB/USDC
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (GAIB)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...