$GOONC is a meme coin derived from the cultural phenomenon of “gooning,” allegedly launched via @launchcoin by @basedalexandoor, a developer rumored to be associated with @OpenAI. The coin’s name comes from the term “gooning,” which originally refers to a trance-like, hyper-focused state people enter after prolonged indulgence in activities such as watching short videos or gaming. The term is often used self-deprecatingly by Gen Z to describe mindless immersion.

NameGOONC

RankNo.4131

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,995,846.45

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07010113748217026,2025-05-14

Lowest Price0.00007754983449387,2025-05-13

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

