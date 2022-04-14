HWAVE

Hyperwave is building the House of Payments — a decentralized FX and payments infrastructure layer designed for the stablecoin economy. Powered by HIP-3 markets on Hyperliquid, it enables 24/7 transparent FX settlement between stablecoins while removing the hidden 1–3% conversion fees charged by legacy networks like Visa and Mastercard.

HWAVE

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

HYPEREVM

IntroductionHyperwave is building the House of Payments — a decentralized FX and payments infrastructure layer designed for the stablecoin economy. Powered by HIP-3 markets on Hyperliquid, it enables 24/7 transparent FX settlement between stablecoins while removing the hidden 1–3% conversion fees charged by legacy networks like Visa and Mastercard.

Sector

Social Media

HWAVE/USDT
Hyperwave
24H High
24H Low
24H Volume (HWAVE)
24H Amount (USDT)
