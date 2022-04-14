JCT

Janction is a decentralized AI-compute pool and Layer-2 network that connects global GPU suppliers and AI teams with verifiable contribution-based incentives and transparent pricing. By combining Proof of Contribution with PVCG pricing, Janction aligns suppliers and demanders in a fair and efficient way.

NameJCT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply50,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

