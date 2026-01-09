JNJON

Ondo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

NameJNJON

RankNo.3701

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)394,730,121.02%

Circulation Supply0.10114361

Max Supply0

Total Supply1.06625981

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High219.62482763479963,2026-01-15

Lowest Price203.9667432969526,2026-01-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionOndo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.