Kairos is a decentralized resource network built on DePIN, offering flexible, efficient Web3-native services. With our SoulBoundRing wearable, users seamlessly connect home GPUs, ARM devices, and personal data to the on-chain compute network, earning rewards for their contributions.

NameKAIROS

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

