KYO

Kyo is a comprehensive liquidity technology platform that connects various chains through cross-chain solver technology and provides advanced DEX experiences with white-label solutions. Backed by Startale, Soneium Spark Fund, TBV, BuzzBridge Capital, and Castrum Capital.

NameKYO

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply200,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionKyo is a comprehensive liquidity technology platform that connects various chains through cross-chain solver technology and provides advanced DEX experiences with white-label solutions. Backed by Startale, Soneium Spark Fund, TBV, BuzzBridge Capital, and Castrum Capital.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.