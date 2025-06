LOUD

Loud is an experiment that explores perpetual incentives for social engagement. The core idea: what happens when you reward people for talking about a coin, forever? Every week, trading volume generates swap fees that get distributed to the top contributors of Loud's mindshare - creating a sustainable cycle of engagement and rewards.

NameLOUD

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

