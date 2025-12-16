MAGMA

Magma Finance is the liquidity hub of Sui, pioneering the first Adaptive Liquidity Market Maker (ALMM) built entirely in Move. Designed to unlock the full potential of on-chain liquidity, Magma’s ALMM architecture dynamically concentrates liquidity across discrete price bins. This enables tighter pricing, deeper liquidity, and near-zero slippage for traders—while maximizing capital efficiency for liquidity providers.

NameMAGMA

RankNo.646

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%2,19

Circulation Supply190.000.000

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0.19%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1846753272826593,2025-12-16

Lowest Price0.10054432247256624,2025-12-16

Public BlockchainSUI

IntroductionMagma Finance is the liquidity hub of Sui, pioneering the first Adaptive Liquidity Market Maker (ALMM) built entirely in Move. Designed to unlock the full potential of on-chain liquidity, Magma’s ALMM architecture dynamically concentrates liquidity across discrete price bins. This enables tighter pricing, deeper liquidity, and near-zero slippage for traders—while maximizing capital efficiency for liquidity providers.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvent Center
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
MAGMA/USDT
Magma Finance
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (MAGMA)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
MAGMA/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (MAGMA)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...