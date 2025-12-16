MAGMA

Magma Finance is the liquidity hub of Sui, pioneering the first Adaptive Liquidity Market Maker (ALMM) built entirely in Move. Designed to unlock the full potential of on-chain liquidity, Magma’s ALMM architecture dynamically concentrates liquidity across discrete price bins. This enables tighter pricing, deeper liquidity, and near-zero slippage for traders—while maximizing capital efficiency for liquidity providers.

NameMAGMA

RankNo.646

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%2,19

Circulation Supply190.000.000

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0.19%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1846753272826593,2025-12-16

Lowest Price0.10054432247256624,2025-12-16

Public BlockchainSUI

IntroductionMagma Finance is the liquidity hub of Sui, pioneering the first Adaptive Liquidity Market Maker (ALMM) built entirely in Move. Designed to unlock the full potential of on-chain liquidity, Magma’s ALMM architecture dynamically concentrates liquidity across discrete price bins. This enables tighter pricing, deeper liquidity, and near-zero slippage for traders—while maximizing capital efficiency for liquidity providers.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.