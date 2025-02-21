MANTIS

Mantis aims to simplify cross-chain transactions by providing a seamless environment that abstracts away the complexities of navigating between various DEX platforms and bridges. Through its unified interface, users can effortlessly access assets across chains, starting with Solana and Ethereum. Powered by a robust searcher/solver network, Mantis ensures optimal pricing and execution for every transaction. Beyond benefiting end users, Mantis offers developers a powerful avenue to integrate cross-chain infrastructure into their applications.

NameMANTIS

RankNo.9313

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.058329547016077815,2025-02-21

Lowest Price0.00537469881519791,2025-06-13

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

