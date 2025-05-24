MIXIE

MixieAI is a gaming platform that combines artificial intelligence and Web3 technology, aiming to simplify the game development process and lower the barriers for creators.

NameMIXIE

RankNo.3289

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply999,999,570

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.012021312122782275,2025-05-27

Lowest Price0.002071988232212445,2025-05-24

Public BlockchainSOL

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

