Mind Predict is an AI-augmented prediction market protocol built by MindKit through the MKDE (MindKit Deployment Environment) — a modular framework that allows AI agents to co-develop and operate decentralized applications. It represents MindKit’s first applied venture into AI-driven market intelligence, redefining how information, probability, and collective foresight are monetized in Web3.

NameMKIT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

