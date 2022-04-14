NEWFRT

NEWFRT is the utility token for the Fortune Room game. It is used for participating in games, earning rewards, and future governance.

NameNEWFRT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionNEWFRT is the utility token for the Fortune Room game. It is used for participating in games, earning rewards, and future governance.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.