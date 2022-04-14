NSG

NSGP Governance (NSG) is the governance and utility token of the New Society ecosystem — a decentralized infrastructure bridging Web3 governance with Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. NSG enables on-chain participation, staking, and voting across projects focused on compliant RWA integration, cross-border finance, and decentralized coordination.

NameNSG

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply4,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

