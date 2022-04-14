OPS

OpSwap Protocol is an AI-enhanced, EVM-based cross-chain DEX aggregator built for the opBNB ecosystem. By seamlessly pooling liquidity from DeFi and CeFi platforms—including swaps, orderbook DEXs, and OTC markets—OpSwap ensures efficient, secure, and frictionless multi-chain trading. Whether you're swapping assets or optimizing cross-chain transactions, OpSwap delivers speed, protection, and deep liquidity in the evolving DeFi landscape.

NameOPS

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

