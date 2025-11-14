PAXI

Paxi Network is a Layer 1, general-purpose decentralized blockchain designed for everyone.Built for speed, security, and scalability, it empowers individuals and communities to participate freely — anyone can become a validator and help secure the network.With native support for DeFi, DAOs, cross-chain interoperability, and dApps, Paxi makes blockchain simple, inclusive, and truly decentralized.Ultimately, Paxi aims to become a universal blockchain — hosting a vast ecosystem of dApps that seamlessly integrate into everyday life.

NamePAXI

RankNo.4691

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply

Total Supply77,181,749.44

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08276238017145786,2025-11-16

Lowest Price0.029485865210220626,2025-11-14

Public BlockchainPAXI

Sector

Social Media

