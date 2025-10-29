PIGGY

Piggycell, Korea’s top power bank network, turns real-world charging into tokenized on-chain activity as a leading RWA & DePIN protocol.

NamePIGGY

RankNo.1221

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,182.45%

Circulation Supply7,245,833

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0724%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.674398453610998,2025-10-29

Lowest Price0.9994707454503154,2025-11-06

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionPiggycell, Korea’s top power bank network, turns real-world charging into tokenized on-chain activity as a leading RWA & DePIN protocol.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
PIGGY/USDT
Piggycell
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (PIGGY)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
PIGGY/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (PIGGY)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...