PLTX

PLTX from Planaletix is a next-generation utility AI token designed to empower the daily use of Artificial Intelligence ecosystem for lifestyle solutions that includes: Genaty.ai - Users can pay for DNA tests for personalized health insights, store and trade genetic insights securely. PLXbusiness.com - A decentralized marketplace where businesses pay AI models & freelancers using PLTX tokens for automation, content creation, and AI-powered business solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain, PLTX offers ultra-fast transactions, minimal gas fees, and high scalability, enabling seamless integration into AI-driven solutions for both individual users and enterprises.

NamePLTX

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply999,962,010

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionPLTX from Planaletix is a next-generation utility AI token designed to empower the daily use of Artificial Intelligence ecosystem for lifestyle solutions that includes: Genaty.ai - Users can pay for DNA tests for personalized health insights, store and trade genetic insights securely. PLXbusiness.com - A decentralized marketplace where businesses pay AI models & freelancers using PLTX tokens for automation, content creation, and AI-powered business solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain, PLTX offers ultra-fast transactions, minimal gas fees, and high scalability, enabling seamless integration into AI-driven solutions for both individual users and enterprises.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
PLTX/USDT
PLTX
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (PLTX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
PLTX/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (PLTX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...