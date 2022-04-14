PLTX

PLTX from Planaletix is a next-generation utility AI token designed to empower the daily use of Artificial Intelligence ecosystem for lifestyle solutions that includes: Genaty.ai - Users can pay for DNA tests for personalized health insights, store and trade genetic insights securely. PLXbusiness.com - A decentralized marketplace where businesses pay AI models & freelancers using PLTX tokens for automation, content creation, and AI-powered business solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain, PLTX offers ultra-fast transactions, minimal gas fees, and high scalability, enabling seamless integration into AI-driven solutions for both individual users and enterprises.

NamePLTX

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply999,962,010

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionPLTX from Planaletix is a next-generation utility AI token designed to empower the daily use of Artificial Intelligence ecosystem for lifestyle solutions that includes: Genaty.ai - Users can pay for DNA tests for personalized health insights, store and trade genetic insights securely. PLXbusiness.com - A decentralized marketplace where businesses pay AI models & freelancers using PLTX tokens for automation, content creation, and AI-powered business solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain, PLTX offers ultra-fast transactions, minimal gas fees, and high scalability, enabling seamless integration into AI-driven solutions for both individual users and enterprises.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.