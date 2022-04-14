PLUS

PlusMore is an AI-powered Rewards-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform that turns loyalty from a cost center into a profit engine for businesses, and real value for users. At the core of the ecosystem is the PLUS token, a Web3 reward that is always redeemable for $10 of real-world benefits inside the PLUS MORE marketplace, including gift cards, travel, hotel stays, cashback, and more. Unlike inflationary points or unsustainable “yield” models, PLUS MORE is funded by merchants and partners, creating a sustainable, revenue-sharing rewards network.

NamePLUS

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionPlusMore is an AI-powered Rewards-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform that turns loyalty from a cost center into a profit engine for businesses, and real value for users. At the core of the ecosystem is the PLUS token, a Web3 reward that is always redeemable for $10 of real-world benefits inside the PLUS MORE marketplace, including gift cards, travel, hotel stays, cashback, and more. Unlike inflationary points or unsustainable “yield” models, PLUS MORE is funded by merchants and partners, creating a sustainable, revenue-sharing rewards network.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvent Center
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
PLUS/USDT
PlusMore
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (PLUS)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
PLUS/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (PLUS)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...